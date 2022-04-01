William ‘Bill’ George Pfeiffer -- Orangeburg

Mr. Pfeiffer was born on March 4, 1943, in Winchester, Ky., the son of the late George B. Pfeiffer and the late Esthermae Fox Pfeiffer Bozard. He joined the United States Army the day after he graduated from high school and held the position of a phlebotomy tech in the Army. After serving his country, he attended the College of Charleston, where he was a 1968 graduate earning a bachelor of science degree. Mr. Pfeiffer went on to retire after 32 years of service with the United States Post Office. Early on while in the Army he saw the need for blood donation. His belief of giving back led him to become a life blood donor. Over his lifetime he donated more than 12 gallons of blood, helping to save hundreds of lives. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and made sure each person knew how very special they were to him. You could count on his support during each life event.