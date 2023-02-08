BAMBERG -- William “Bill” D. Fralick, 72, of Bamberg, passed away peacefully in the quiet twilight on Friday morning with his wife and children at his side.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home in Orangeburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The Rev. Alvin Jeffcoat will officiate.

Bill was born in Orangeburg County to late Morgan Irvin Fralick Sr. and Josephine Saunders Fralick. He joined four siblings: Morgan Irvin Fralick Jr. of Sumter, Thomas Russell Fralick (Patricia) of North Augusta, and Peggy Fralick Goley (George) of Hopkins. Bill was preceded in death by brother Bobby Daniel Fralick (Virginia) of Summerville. He was a 1969 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School and a 1973 graduate of Clemson University.

Bill Fralick was an exceptional husband and father; he loved his family with quiet devotion and was the foundation of patience and wise guidance. As granddad, he excelled in rocking babies and reading an article or book at the same time. A man of broad intellect, he pursued his passions of woodturning and furniture making using traditional techniques. He had a love for old tools, methods, and ways – a love sparked by his early years growing up on a farm with three brothers and a sister. His “can do” attitude toward making things originated in “if you want it, make it.”

His mama and daddy were the greatest influences in his life – both working hard to feed the family and raise them with Christian values. As an accomplished guitarist, he enjoyed playing and singing an eclectic range of songs– he loved his old friend, the guitar.

Bill was an avid reader, possessed a wry sense of humor, and could talk to anyone about anything with confidence.

As Director of Engineering at Delavan Spray Technologies, he led a group of dynamic engineers and staff. His love for his work family brought tremendous pride and a need to ensure that the employees “enjoyed success in their jobs so that they could remain prosperous and secure with their families.”

In addition to his wife Rose, Bill is survived by his son William Buck Fralick (Stephanie) of Barnwell, and his daughter Maria Fralick Ward (Ric) of Trenton. Beloved grandchildren include William Kirby Fralick, Rivie Marie Fralick, David Aiden Fralick, Josephine Mae Fralick of Barnwell, and Henry Jameson Ward of Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hunter's Chapel Baptist Church (9423 Hunter's Chapel Rd., Bamberg, SC 29003) or to Colston Branch Baptist Church, (618 Sunday School Rd., Bamberg, SC 29003).

A special love is given to the staff of Mabry Cancer Center in Orangeburg, SC, and to their chemo nurses who showered him with affection and professional care. In his final days, friend and hospice nurse BJ Hiott of Regency SouthernCare Hospice became the comforting angel to him and his family.

