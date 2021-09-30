William B. Mavins Jr. -- Syracuse, N.Y.

William moved to Syracuse at 17, coming home often, his reason -- sweet potatoes. He was a "bank robber" in his younger days (sweet potato banks), raw or done.

Mourning and celebrating his leaving, going to a better place, are his wife, Mrs. Lorraine F. Mavins; three sons, Justin and Benjamin and their spouses, Aaron Mavins; six grandchildren, Brandon, Jordan, Melina, Sulaiman, Muhammad, Yusuf Mavins; six sisters; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and many, many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be one missed man.