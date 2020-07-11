William Arthur Sligh -- Livingston

LIVINGSTON -- William Arthur Sligh, 80, of Livingston, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Livingston United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Brandon Fulmer officiating. Due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing practiced.
Arthur was born on Nov. 27, 1939, the son of the late Earl and Grace Sligh of Norway. He was a graduate of Norway High School, class of 1957, and was retired from Mayer Wilderman of Orangeburg in 2006 after 36 years of service. He enjoyed tending to his cows and horses, along with fishing in his pond and cooking out with his family. Arthur was a faithful member of Livingston United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities, such as Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher and youth director for a number of years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Martin Sligh, of the home; two daughters, Terri Lynn (Lorne) Southern and Martha Ann (Jeff) Langdon; grandchildren, Lorne Arthur Southern, Preston Lynn Southern, Rebecca Ann Langdon, Christopher Paul Langdon; a special great-grandchild, Josie Beth Fulmer; brothers, Ernest (Doris) Sligh, Walter (Kitty) Sligh, Oscar (Janice) Sligh; a brother from another mother, Meril (Mary) Murphy; a sister, Rose Nix; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special caregiver, Diane Jamison.
Pallbearers are Rebecca Ann Langdon, Lorne Arthur Southern, Preston Lynn Southern, Christopher Paul Langdon, Jessica Downs and Darren Woollard. Honorary pallbearers are Dwight Bair, Jerry Churchwell, Harry Griffith, Ike Jeffcoat, Robert Laird, Meril Murphy, Robert Washington and Jimmy Lee Young.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be sent to Livingston United Methodist Church Men's Club, Building Fund, 222 Westside St., Livingston, SC 29107, or to South Carolina Oncology Association, SCOA Care Foundation, Attn: Meridith Anderson, P.O. Box 2046, West Columbia, SC 29171.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
