William Arthur Sligh -- Livingston

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Livingston United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Brandon Fulmer officiating. Due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing practiced.

Arthur was born on Nov. 27, 1939, the son of the late Earl and Grace Sligh of Norway. He was a graduate of Norway High School, class of 1957, and was retired from Mayer Wilderman of Orangeburg in 2006 after 36 years of service. He enjoyed tending to his cows and horses, along with fishing in his pond and cooking out with his family. Arthur was a faithful member of Livingston United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities, such as Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher and youth director for a number of years.