William Anthony Moody

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for William Anthony Moody, 31, of 416 Pentecostal Road, Bamberg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Old Sidney Park Cemetery, Bamberg.

Mr. Moody died Friday, March 27, at the BBEMC, Denmark.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Friends may call at the residence.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

