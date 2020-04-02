William Anthony Moody -- Bamberg

Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for William Anthony Moody, 31, of 416 Pentecostal Road, Bamberg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at Old Sidney Park Cemetery, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Friends may call at the residence.