William A. Terry
DENMARK -- Mr. William A. Terry of Denmark passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
The family will have a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Folk Funeral Home, Denmark. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Central Time, Friday, July 17, in Kentucky at Hatcher Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow, with the Rev. Matt Thomas officiating; burial will be in the Hiseville Cemetery, Hiseville, Kentucky.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family.
