William A. Terry -- Denmark
0 comments

William A. Terry -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

William A. Terry

DENMARK -- Mr. William A. Terry of Denmark passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

The family will have a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Folk Funeral Home, Denmark. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Central Time, Friday, July 17, in Kentucky at Hatcher Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow, with the Rev. Matt Thomas officiating; burial will be in the Hiseville Cemetery, Hiseville, Kentucky.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family.

Please visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Terry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News