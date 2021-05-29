William A. 'Billy' Austin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- William A. "Billy" Austin, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Social Hall, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, with Masonic Rites. The Rev. Brian Self will be officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Mr. Billy was born on Sept. 9, 1946, in Orangeburg, the son of the late A.W. “Zip” Austin and the late Marie Pooser Austin. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Mr. Billy was also a member of Progress Masonic Lodge #356 and a former member of the Edisto Shrine Club. He loved the outdoors and was a member of the Ridge Hunting Club and the Bair Dove Club. Billy was a master when it came to operating heavy equipment and he was the former owner and operator of Austin and Austin Tree Service. He enjoyed going to the lake and spending time with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Woodrow “Woody” Austin.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Glenda Austin; children, Amanda “Mandy” A. Hewitt (Russ), William “Brian” Austin (Ashton); grandchildren, Lindsay Fairey, Morgan Hewitt, Briar Austin; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry M. and Margaret B. Crosby.
The family would like to give a huge thank you to the staff at Grove Park Hospice and especially Emma Jean Buck, Amanda Peeples and Tammy Irick for their love and support during this difficult time.
Memorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice, 1353 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115; the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC 29039.
