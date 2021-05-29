William A. 'Billy' Austin -- Orangeburg

Mr. Billy was born on Sept. 9, 1946, in Orangeburg, the son of the late A.W. “Zip” Austin and the late Marie Pooser Austin. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Mr. Billy was also a member of Progress Masonic Lodge #356 and a former member of the Edisto Shrine Club. He loved the outdoors and was a member of the Ridge Hunting Club and the Bair Dove Club. Billy was a master when it came to operating heavy equipment and he was the former owner and operator of Austin and Austin Tree Service. He enjoyed going to the lake and spending time with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Woodrow “Woody” Austin.