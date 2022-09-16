 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Willia Mae Jamison -- Irmo

Willia Mae Jamison

IRMO -- Graveside services for Ms. Willia Mae Jamison, 74, of 1424 Fork Ave., Apt. 111, Irmo, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Felderville AME Church Cemetery, 1081 Woolbright Road, Elloree, with interment to follow. The Rev. Nathaniel Bookhardt is officiating.

Ms. Jamison passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

There will be no public viewing.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

