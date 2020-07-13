Willia “Dean” Amaker -- North
Willia “Dean” Amaker -- North

NORTH -- Mrs. Willia D. “Dean” Amaker, 79, of 111 Alma Drive, North, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

