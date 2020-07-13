Willia “Dean” Amaker -- North

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Mrs. Willia D. “Dean” Amaker, 79, of 111 Alma Drive, North, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Willia Amaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.