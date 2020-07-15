× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Willia D. ‘Dean' Amaker

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mrs. Willia D. “Dean” Amaker, 79, of 111 Alma Drive, will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Jerusalem Baptist Church cemetery in North.

Mrs. Amaker, the wife of the late Cleo Amaker Sr., passed away Saturday, July 11, at her residence.

She leaves fond memories to her children, Ernestine Pough, Cleo Amaker Jr., Gwendolyn (Alvin) Jenkins, James (Lavern) Amaker, and Jarvis (Alethia) Amaker, all of North, and Telvin Amaker of West Columbia; and many other loving relatives.

Viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

