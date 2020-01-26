{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Mrs. Willa Mae Moody Johnson, 74, of 12281 Heritage Highway, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

