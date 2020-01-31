{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG – The funeral for Mrs. Willa Mae Moody Johnson, 74, of 12281 Heritage Highway, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Thankful Baptist Church, Bamberg. Burial will be in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

She passed away Saturday, Jan. 25.

Viewing for the public will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

