Willa Dean Ross -- Rowesville
0 comments

Willa Dean Ross -- Rowesville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROWESVILLE -- Willa Dean Miller Ross of 2611 Bowman Branch Hwy., Rowesville, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center in South Carolina.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Friends may call her husband, Deacon Willie N. Ross.

Arrangements by Owens Funeral Home, Branchville.

To plant a tree in memory of Willa Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News