Willa Dean Miller Ross -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Funeral services for Willa Dean Miller Ross, 71, of Rowesville, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Canaan Baptist Church, with the Rev. Vernon Blanchard (eulogist) officiating.
Burial will be in Sandy Run Cemetery.
Mrs. Ross died Thursday, Feb. 27, at Lexington Medical Center, Columbia.
She was born Feb. 27, 1949, a daughter of the late Shedrick and Annie Mae Lincoln Miller.
She leaves to mourn, her husnamd, Deacon Willie Ross; one son, Kindrick (Niki) Ross; and four grandchildren, Jacquel Brown, Kindrick Ross Jr., Kaleb Ross and Kaylie Ross.
Friends may call at the residence of Deacon Willie Ross of Rowesville or Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Owens Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1701 Reeves Branch Road.
