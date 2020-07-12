Will Utsey -- Columbia

Will attended Erskine College and graduated from the University of South Carolina. Will began his association with the SC Department of Highways and Public Transportation in 1957 as a junior clerk in the Division of Motor Vehicles. Thirty-one years later, in 1988, he retired as the Director of that division. As DMV Director, Will was responsible for the day-to-day activities of a division that employed more than 1,000 people, provided customer services in 80 field offices statewide, handled over two million vehicle registrations and served over two million licensed drivers annually. Will also served as President and member of the Board of Directors for Region 2 of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators and on the International Board of Directors. In 1992, the House and Senate passed a resolution that the South Carolina Department of Highways and Public Transportation building in Ballentine be named in honor of A.W. "Will" Utsey Jr.