Will T. Williams -- Vance

VANCE -- Will T. Williams, 71, of Vance, slipped away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home.

He was surrounded by his devoted and loving wife, Gwendolyn Williams; children, Basheer (Sean) Shabazz-Williams of Conneticut, Brian Scott Williams, Johnny Hill and Steven Hill, all of Columbia, and Brelinda Hill of Greenwood; grandchildren, Xavier Williams, Edgar Williams, Jazzmyn Britton, E'Jaz Shabazz-Williams, Kiana Shabazz-Williams, Ziya Shabazz-Williams, Deshane Hill, Marlin Hill, Candance Hill, Mahogany Gregory and Monet Varner; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Maude (Robert) Asberry, Mamie Ruth Guess, Louise Williams, James (Gussie) Jamison, Johnny Williams, Reedy Williams and Willie Lee Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Private graveside services will be held at noon Thurday, May 7, at Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, SC 29163.

No public viewing will be held.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539, gracefuneralservice@gmail.com). www.gracefuneralservicesllc.com.

“May The Work WE Do Speak For Us”

To plant a tree in memory of Will Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.