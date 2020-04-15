Will McDonald -- Mechanicsburg, Pa.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Will McDonald, 84, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, died Friday, April 10, 2020.
Born Aug. 16, 1935, Mr. McDonald was a former resident of Beacon, New York, and Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Will's survivors include his wife, Rena; his two children, Craig and Pamela; his stepson, David; his seven siblings; and his 11 grandchildren.
Will's family has entrusted his care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg (717-766-3421).
