Will McDonald -- Mechanicsburg, Pa.
0 comments

Will McDonald -- Mechanicsburg, Pa.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Will McDonald, 84, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, died Friday, April 10, 2020.

Born Aug. 16, 1935, Mr. McDonald was a former resident of Beacon, New York, and Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Will's survivors include his wife, Rena; his two children, Craig and Pamela; his stepson, David; his seven siblings; and his 11 grandchildren.

Will's family has entrusted his care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg (717-766-3421).

Visit Buhrig.com to read Will's full obituary, view his memorial video and portrait, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book.

To plant a tree in memory of Will McDonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News