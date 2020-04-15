Will McDonald -- Mechanicsburg, Pa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Will McDonald, 84, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, died Friday, April 10, 2020.

Born Aug. 16, 1935, Mr. McDonald was a former resident of Beacon, New York, and Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Will's survivors include his wife, Rena; his two children, Craig and Pamela; his stepson, David; his seven siblings; and his 11 grandchildren.

Will's family has entrusted his care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg (717-766-3421).

Visit Buhrig.com to read Will's full obituary, view his memorial video and portrait, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book.

