{{featured_button_text}}
Wilhemina Pelzer

BOWMAN – Funeral services for Ms. Wilhemina Pelzer, 58, of 192 Oak St., Bowman, SC, 29018, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at PowerHouse of Deliverance Holiness Church, Bowman.

The casket will be placed in church at noon. Burial will be in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

Ms. Pelzer died Monday, Jan. 13, at her residence following a brief illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments