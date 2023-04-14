AUSTIN,Texas -- Ms. Wilhelmina Darby, 91, passed away in Austin, Texas, on March 22, 2023.

Funeral services for Ms. Darby will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Brown Chapel AME Church, 195 Brown Chapel Road, Elloree. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing is scheduled from 3:00 to 6:00 PM Friday, April 14, 2023, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Masks are required for persons attending the funeral services and those visiting the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.