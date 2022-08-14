Wilhelmenia Haynes -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Wilhelmenia Haynes, 72, of 101 Chimney Swift Circle, Cameron, passed Aug. 10, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson presiding.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home. Masks required.

The family will be receiving visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines. Masks required.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.