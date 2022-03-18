Wilhelmenia Hanton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Deaconess Wilhelmenia Hanton, 83, of 1180 Wolfe Trail, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens is officiating.

The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Deaconess Hanton passed away on Saturday, March 12, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions. Masks must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.