Wilhelmena Alston -- New York

NEW YORK --Wilhelmena Alston, 99, of New York, passed away on May 27, 2021.

Viewing will be held at 2 p.m. before the service on Wednesday, June 8, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George.

Burial will be held at St. Stephens UM church Cemetery, St. Stephens Road, Bowman.

All service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George SC (843) 563-4332.