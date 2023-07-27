REEVESVILLE -- Wilbur Stephen "Steve" Canaday Jr., 74, of Reevesville, SC, passed away on July 23, 2023, at MUSC Health Orangeburg. He was born on July 10, 1949.

Steve is survived by his daughters, Camille Canaday Muire (Bobby) and Amy Canaday Clegg (Bill); and his son, Wilbur Stephen Canaday III (Nitteya). He is also survived by his brother, Andrew Richard Canaday (Donna); his sister, Sandra Canaday Varner (Michael); and seven grandchildren. Steve also leaves behind his stepchildren, Shawn Douglas Altman, Elbert Pete Caulder and Nicole Annette Nesbitt (Danny), along with nine step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Stephen Canaday; his mother, Louise Duncan Hilton; and his spouse, Christine Causey Canaday.

Steve attended St. George High School. He had a passion for working on cars and rebuilding engines, as well as watching NASCAR racing. In his free time, he enjoyed indulging in these hobbies.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Steve's life.