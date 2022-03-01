Wilbur Sheldon Davis -- Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Wilbur Sheldon Davis passed away in Atlanta on Feb. 11, 2022.

He was the son of the late Blease and Euriah Davis and was born Dec. 11, 1947.

He was raised in Norway and attended Willow Swamp Baptist Church growing up.

He joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He worked in the transportation industry and lived in Atlanta. He never met a stranger and was dedicated to working and helping others. He will greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Surviving are Carolyn Brown; sons, Sheldon Ray Davis (Lindsey) and Wilbur Sheldon Davis Jr.; and stepdaughters, Melody Stafford and Amanda Brown. There are four grandchildren, King Brown, Porter Davis, Hayden Davis and Saylor Davis.

He is also survived by his siblings, Malcolm Davis (Linda), Ray Davis (Carolyn) and Gloria Ferris (Billy).

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at Willow Swamp Baptist Church, with burial following in Willow Swamp Cemetery.

