Wilbur 'Rock' Faust -- Denmark

DENMARK-- Wilbur A. "Rock" Faust, 77, of Veterans Victory House of Walterboro, and formerly of Denmark, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Veterans Victory House.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Denmark Community Cemetery, Denmark.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Viewing for the public will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

