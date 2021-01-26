 Skip to main content
Wilbur Monroe Cobb -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Funeral service for Wilbur Monroe Cobb, 96, of 306 Washington Road, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home, with Elder Curtis L. Hamilton and Apostle C.L. Spells officiating. Burial will be held in St. Luke Cemetery, Grover.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the funeral home.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

