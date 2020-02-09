{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Mr. Wilbur Lee Geddings, 81, of Bamberg, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Feb. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born in Sumter, on Sept. 14, 1938, he was the son of Wilbur Geddings and Anna Ross Geddings.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia (Ginnie) Geddings; two daughters, Mandy Geddings and Carla Bowers (Bryan); four grandchildren, Caleb Cooke, Tanner Cooke, Addison Bowers, and Parker Bowers, all of Bamberg. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melanie Paige Geddings. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Rosie.

Wilbur graduated from Edmunds High School in Sumter. He retired from the U.S. Navy after serving 21 years. After retirement, he was employed at Rockland as a welder.

He enjoyed fishing, baseball and woodwork. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and a loving husband.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Sumter Cemetery, 700 W. Oakland Ave., Sumter.

Family will be available to visit one hour before the funeral service.

Cooner Funeral Home LLC (www.coonerfuneralhome.com), 287 McGee St., Bamberg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

