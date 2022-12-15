Wilbur Keith Gaddis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG-- It is with deep that we announce the passing of Wilbur Keith Gaddis, 65, originally of Bowman.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
