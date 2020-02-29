Wilbur Binnicker -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Wilbur Binnicker, 86, of Cordova, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, before the service.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg, with the Rev. Kenneth Ard officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date at Smoaks Family Cemetery in Cordova.

Pallbearers will be Charles Edgemon, Ricky Thompson, Wayne Hutchins, Lynn Buck, Tim McCormick and C. Lavern Edgemon.

Mr. Wilbur was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Willie P. Binnicker and the late Geneva Dukes Binnicker. He was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church. Mr. Wilbur served in the U.S. Army, and was retired from Coca Cola and Pepsi Cola. He was preceded in death by nine siblings.

Survivors include four special nieces and caregivers, Emma Jean Buck, Joyce McCormick, Barbara Thompson and Judy Mast; a number of nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Binnicker of Beech Island.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

