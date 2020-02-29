Wilbur Binnicker -- Cordova
0 comments

Wilbur Binnicker -- Cordova

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Wilbur Binnicker, 86, of Cordova, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, before the service.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg, with the Rev. Kenneth Ard officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date at Smoaks Family Cemetery in Cordova.

Pallbearers will be Charles Edgemon, Ricky Thompson, Wayne Hutchins, Lynn Buck, Tim McCormick and C. Lavern Edgemon.

Mr. Wilbur was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Willie P. Binnicker and the late Geneva Dukes Binnicker. He was a member of Rivelon Baptist Church. Mr. Wilbur served in the U.S. Army, and was retired from Coca Cola and Pepsi Cola. He was preceded in death by nine siblings.

Survivors include four special nieces and caregivers, Emma Jean Buck, Joyce McCormick, Barbara Thompson and Judy Mast; a number of nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Binnicker of Beech Island.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.

To send flowers to the family of Wilbur Binnicker, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wilbur's Visitation begins.
Mar 1
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
3:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
1012 Whitman St
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wilbur's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News