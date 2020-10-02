 Skip to main content
Wilbur Bernard Keitt -- Orangeburg
Wilbur Bernard Keitt -- Orangeburg

Wilbur Bernard Keitt

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Wilbur Bernard Keitt, 79, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Keitt passed away Monday, Sept. 26, at The Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

