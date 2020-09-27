 Skip to main content
Wilbur Bernard Keitt -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Wilbur Bernard Keitt, 79, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Dr., Orangeburg, and formerly of M-1 Palmetto Place, Orangeburg, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020, at the Methodist Oaks.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

