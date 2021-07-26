 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilbert Williams -- Harleyville
0 comments

Wilbert Williams -- Harleyville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARLEYVILLE -- The funeral service for Wilbert Williams, of Harleyville, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home in St. George.

Burial will be held in Willie Moore Cemetery in Harleyville.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News