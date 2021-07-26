Wilbert Williams -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- The funeral service for Wilbert Williams, of Harleyville, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home in St. George.

Burial will be held in Willie Moore Cemetery in Harleyville.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.