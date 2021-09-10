 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilbert Ransom -- Bowman
0 comments

Wilbert Ransom -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wilbert Ransom

BOWMAN -- Wilbert Ransom, 78, of 560 Oak St., died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his residence.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family ask that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News