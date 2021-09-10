Wilbert Ransom -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Wilbert Ransom, 78, of 560 Oak St., died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his residence.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family ask that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.