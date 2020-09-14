Wilbert Neals -- Bowman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Wilbert Neals, 86, of Bowman, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020, at his residence.

The family will receive friends at the home of his niece at 1451 Arista Road, Bowman, SC 29018.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.