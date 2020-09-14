 Skip to main content
Wilbert Neals -- Bowman
BOWMAN -- Wilbert Neals, 86, of Bowman, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020, at his residence.

The family will receive friends at the home of his niece at 1451 Arista Road, Bowman, SC 29018.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

