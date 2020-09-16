 Skip to main content
Wilbert Neals -- Bowman
BOWMAN -- Wilbert Neals, 86, of Bowman, passed away Sept. 10, 2020, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Brown & Son Funeral Home chapel, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George (843-563-4332).

