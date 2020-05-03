Wilbert Lee Moody -- Denmark

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DENMARK -- Mr. Wilbert Lee Moody of Denmark died April 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Honey Ford Baptist Church in Denmark.

Mr. Moody was the son of Mr. Milton Odom and the late Mrs. Nettie Mae Odom.

Viewing is scheduled from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2020, at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel in Denmark.

This will be done with strict adherence to the "social distancing" practices, a limited number of persons for a given time frame and other COVID-19 restrictions.

