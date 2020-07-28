Whitney Jessica Gaddis -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Whitney Jessica Gaddis -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Whitney Jessica Gaddis, 21, of 910 Edisto Ave., died July 25, 2020, at MUSC Medical following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

To plant a tree in memory of Whitney Gaddis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News