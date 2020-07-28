Whitney Jessica Gaddis -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Whitney Jessica Gaddis, 21, of 910 Edisto Ave., died July 25, 2020, at MUSC Medical following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

