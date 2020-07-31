Whitney Jessica Gaddis -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Whitney Jessica Gaddis, 21, of 910 Edisto Ave., died July 25, 2020, at MUSC following a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

