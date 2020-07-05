Wesley Venson Williams -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Wesley Venson Williams, 72, of Elloree, passed away July 2, 2020.
He was born in Swansea. He was the son of Elizabeth (Tib) Jeffcoat Williams and the late H.B. Williams Jr.
Venson enjoyed hunting and fishing. He worked at the family business, Williams Radiator and Alignment in Orangeburg.
A private service with immediate family only will be held in Elloree.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Elloree, P.O. Box 387, Elloree, SC 29047.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.