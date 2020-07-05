Wesley Venson Williams -- Elloree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- Wesley Venson Williams, 72, of Elloree, passed away July 2, 2020.

He was born in Swansea. He was the son of Elizabeth (Tib) Jeffcoat Williams and the late H.B. Williams Jr.

Venson enjoyed hunting and fishing. He worked at the family business, Williams Radiator and Alignment in Orangeburg.

A private service with immediate family only will be held in Elloree.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Elloree, P.O. Box 387, Elloree, SC 29047.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.