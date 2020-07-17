Wesley Sims Greene -- Atlanta

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA -- The family of Wesley Sims Greene announces his passing.

Wesley passed on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no funeral services at this time. The family will have a celebration of life on a later date.

Mr. Greene was born in St. Matthews, South Carolina, a son of the late Sumpter and Ollie W. Greene. He was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

Mr. Greene received his early education in the public schools of Calhoun County. He later enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he trained as a meteorologist. After his discharge from the Navy, Mr. Greene enrolled in SC State College, where he earned a bachelor's and master's degree in business administration.

Wesley started his professional career at Continental Grain Company (Cameron, South Carolina). He was also the owner and operator of Perfection Dry Cleaning (Elloree, South Carolina). Wesley then went into the retail industry as a part of Wal-Mart's management team. He traveled throughout the East Coast opening and remodeling Walmart Super Centers.

He is survived by his immediate and extended family, along with a host friends.

Condolences for the family may be sent to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 914 Scenic Highway South, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. The family can also be reached at 770-990-3515.

To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Greene as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.