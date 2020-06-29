Wesley S. Bowman -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Wesley S. Bowman, 71, of 5624 Freedom Road in Orangeburg, passed away on June 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held Tuesday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home.

Social distancing is expected. Please be prepared to wear masks.

Family and friends may call the residence of 910 Edisto Road, Orangeburg, or Carson's Funeral Home.

