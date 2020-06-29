Wesley S. Bowman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Wesley S. Bowman, 71, of 5624 Freedom Road in Orangeburg, passed away on June 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.
Viewing will be held Tuesday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home.
Social distancing is expected. Please be prepared to wear masks.
Family and friends may call the residence of 910 Edisto Road, Orangeburg, or Carson's Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.