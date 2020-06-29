Wesley S. Bowman -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Wesley S. Bowman -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Wesley S. Bowman, 71, of 5624 Freedom Road in Orangeburg, passed away on June 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held Tuesday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home.

Social distancing is expected. Please be prepared to wear masks.

Family and friends may call the residence of 910 Edisto Road, Orangeburg, or Carson's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News