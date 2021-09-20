Wesley Rollin Hanna -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Wesley Rollin Hanna, 63, of Bamberg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from complications related to COVID. As a family, it has been decided to postpone his memorial service until the threat of community spread has lessened.

Born in Concord, California, on Sept. 28, 1957, “Wes” was the youngest son of the late George and Winifred Hanna of Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Hanna and his sons, Jackson Hanna and Aaden Martin.

“Wes” has one living brother, Doug of California.

His brother, George of Las Vegas, Nevada has arrived before him in heaven.

His is also survived by his special friend, Angela.

“Wes” has been a dedicated employee of the South Carolina Department of Transportation for many years. An avid lover of music, you could often find him behind the drum set for many bands including Medicine Hat. He was a die-hard supporter of the South Carolina Gamecocks, a sports fanatic of football, baseball and soccer and also enjoyed online sports forums. However, his truest passion was his love for his children.