Wesley Lee Stephens -- Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Wesley Lee Stephens, 60, of Charlotte, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Charlotte.

Memorial graveside services will be held at noon, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in the Lincoln Cemetery, Farrow Road, Columbia.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family asks that all wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.