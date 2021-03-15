 Skip to main content
Wendell Felder -- Bowman
Wendell Felder -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Wendell Felder, 49, of 205 Beacon Tree Road, died March 13, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family is not receiving guests due to COVID.

