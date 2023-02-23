BOWMAN-- Welford McCord, 70, of 1394 Bowman Branch Highway, Bowman, died Feb. 15, 2023, at Pruitt Health of Orangeburg, following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Sandy Run Cemetery in Bowman.

Viewing for the public will be held 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

