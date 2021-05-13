Webster Dehone Cross -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Webster Dehone Cross, 67, of Holly Hill, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, following an illness.

Born on March 8, 1953, in Eutawville, Webster was a son of the late Adam Dehone Cross and Edna Adkins Cross. Webster grew up in Cross and attended school in Cross as well. He served his country honorably in the United States Army and he worked as an iron worker in the construction industry. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, he enjoyed spending time with his family and very close to his heart is his fur baby, Ruby. Webster is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles, who passed away just recently.

Webster is survived by daughter, Melinda Robinson (Preston) of Gaffney; his sisters, Janice Johnson (J.B.) of Vance, Emily Branton (Jimmy) Moncks Corner, Edna Murray (Donald) of Lebanon and Teresa Meyers (George) Elloree; his brothers, Daniel Cross (Margie) of Moncks Corner and Michael Cross (Carla) of Manning; his granddaughter, Ashley Smith (Daniel) of Gaffney; and his great-grandson, Orion Smith. Webster is also survived by numerous members of his extended family.