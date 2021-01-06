Wayne Tyrone Stevenson
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Wayne Tyrone Stevenson, 49, of 433 Frolick Meadows Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, with entombment to follow in the mausoleum. The Rev. Georgiana T. Pringle is officiating.
Mr. Stevenson passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
