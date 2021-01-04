 Skip to main content
Wayne Tyrone Stevenson -- Orangeburg
Wayne Tyrone Stevenson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Wayne Tyrone Stevenson, 49, of 433 Frolick Meadows Lane, Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

