Wayne Tyrone Stevenson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Wayne Tyrone Stevenson, 49, of 433 Frolick Meadows Lane, Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com