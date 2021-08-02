Wayne Lott -- Irmo

IRMO -- Mr. Wayne Darryl Lott, 54, of 507 Beech Branch Drive, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, on the South Carolina State University Campus in the Barbara Vaughn Fine Arts Auditorium, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams and Minister Ron Simmons will officiate.
Viewing for the public will only be held one hour before the service begins on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to SC State University Foundation in memory of Wayne D. Lott, '90, to establish the Wayne D. Lott Memorial Scholarship.
The following options for donating are available:
1) Mail a check/gift (payable to “SCSU Foundation” and please include in memory of Wayne D. Lott on the memo line). Mail to SC State Universitynstitutional Advancement, PO Box 7305, Orangeburg, SC 29117.
2) Make an on-line gift at Give to SC State - Online Giving - SC State University (scsu.edu). At the drop-down box for gift designation, choose “Other” and type in “Wayne D. Lott Scholarship Fund.”
3) Scan the QR code below
4) Or The American Heart Association-https:/www.heart.org/ in memory of Wayne D. Lott.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the family will be accepting phone calls only.
Friends are invited to call Wayne's wife, Tanya Lott, at 803.960.5225, and/ or his mother, Patricia B. Lott, at 803.534.7484. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
To access the entire obituary, please visit www.dashsfh.com.
