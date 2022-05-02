Wayne LeGrand Westbury -- Bowman

Mr. Westbury was born Oct. 22, 1938. He was the son of the late Ruby May Traxler and the late Robert Pinckney Westbury. He served his country in the United States Army and the National Guard. Mr. Westbury was employed for over 40 years with Jacobs Applied as a supervisor, until his retirement. His love for the outdoors allowed him to be a lifelong farmer in the Bowman community. He also had a passion for inventing and writing.