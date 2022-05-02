Wayne LeGrand Westbury -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Wayne LeGrand Westbury, 83, of Bowman, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Greg Butler will be officiating.
Mr. Westbury was born Oct. 22, 1938. He was the son of the late Ruby May Traxler and the late Robert Pinckney Westbury. He served his country in the United States Army and the National Guard. Mr. Westbury was employed for over 40 years with Jacobs Applied as a supervisor, until his retirement. His love for the outdoors allowed him to be a lifelong farmer in the Bowman community. He also had a passion for inventing and writing.
Survivors include his wife, Johnnie Bozard Westbury; children, Rene' (James) Sutherland, William (Beth) Westbury, Donald (Beth) Westbury, Stephen (Cindy) Bozard and Sherry (Lee) Davis; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Edisto Home Care and Hospice for their love, care and support over the last several weeks.
